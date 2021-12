CIVIL ASSET FORFEITURE TRENDS AFTER POLICE DOG PRAISED FOR FINDING $100,000 CASH IN PASSENGER’S LUGGAGE. Plus an extended thread from Iowahawk:

Here’s the underlying article from CBS-DFW: More Than $100K Seized After K-9 Officer At Dallas Love Field Airport Sniffs Out Bag.

I hope there’s a follow-up to this story, with more details beyond a police dog sniffed out someone flying with loads of cash.