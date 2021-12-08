December 8, 2021

MAKE THE RUBBLE BOUNCE: After calling parents domestic terrorists, NSBA discovers: Get woke, go broke — literally. “Does the National School Board Association still have enough money left in its coffers to send Joe Biden and Merrick Garland nice fruit baskets? Seventeen NSBA affiliates have cut ties with the NSBA over their coordination with the White House and Department of Justice in casting parental complaints over curricula ‘domestic terrorism.’ And as Axios reports, they’re taking their checkbooks with them — accounting for a 40% loss in revenue at the NSBA.”

Now go after the other 60%.