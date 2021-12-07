December 7, 2021

81 MILLION VOTES: I&I/TIPP Poll Stunner: Just 22% Of Americans Want Joe Biden To Run For President Again. “Even Democrats seem less than enthused about Biden holding the top spot. Just 37% want him there. And only 16% give Harris the nod as presidential standard-bearer, alarming given that Vice President Harris is next in line to be president should Biden not complete his term in office.”

If Biden isn’t going to run again, he’ll have to announce within the next 12-18 months (18 would really be pushing it) to give Democrat contenders time enough to spin up their money machines and ground organizations.

The resulting scramble — against the backdrop of a failed-but-sitting Democrat president, no less — would be delicious.