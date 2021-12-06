December 6, 2021

BIDEN TO UYGHURS: DROP DEAD.

This isn’t just a scandal. It’s a moral stain on the Biden administration, whose chief diplomat, Antony Blinken, routinely invokes his stepfather—a Holocaust survivor—when it’s politically convenient.

No word from him yet on the Uyghurs, but we assume his deputy speaks for him, and the president, in urging Democrats to toss human rights under the bus in service of a climate deal.

Who knew “restoring the soul of America” meant turning a blind eye to slavery overseas?