December 6, 2021

CUOMO AT CNN WAS BAD BUT THEN THERE ARE: So many far more egregious examples of journalistic malpractice in the Mainstream Media since 2016, according to Margot Cleveland of The Federalist:

“Consider too the innumerable New York Times and Washington Post articles pushing false claims of collusion, or the same appearing on the nightly news, cable and otherwise. Were those stories prompted by briefings provided by the hired guns of Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele?

“Both were paid by the Clinton campaign via a law firm to spread the Alfa Bank and pee-tape fantasies, and now years later the public is seeing unprecedented retractions following the indictment of one of Steele’s supposed sources.”

Sooner or later, there must be an accounting for what these people have done to corrupt an essential feature of Republican liberty, a free and responsible press.