December 6, 2021

WE DON’T HAVE A DEMOCRACY: China’s Communist Party Mocks U.S. Democracy Ahead of Biden Summit.

And why should we care if a 3rd world sh*thole who can only survive if we buy their crappy products mocks us?

Divest from China with all possible speed, and ignore them as they they fall apart. (Sending them Fauci and Biden in shipping containers with apples in their mouths is optional, but kind of cheery. We can stamp the containers “return to sender.” Heck, send the rest of the Junta, to show willing.)