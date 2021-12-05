December 5, 2021

GOODER AND HARDER, FUN CITY: Manhattan workers warned not to use public transit. Is this the new normal?

There is at least some hope that when Bill de Blasio is finally gone next month and Eric Adams is in office, a greater measure of security will be restored and a more normal commuting routine will be possible. One CEO told reporters that he hoped this was the case but, “it’s almost like he can’t get here soon enough to restore law and order.”

The subway stations are not safe. If you’re not being shaken down for money, somebody may be along shortly to randomly shove you onto the tracks. The sidewalks near Penn Station and the bus terminal are danger zones, with people regularly being stabbed, shot, or mugged as soon as the sun goes down. People didn’t ride out the pandemic just to have their city stolen from them by gang members. Something has to be done sooner rather than later.