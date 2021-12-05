December 5, 2021

BYLINES OF BRUTALITY: Listen: Unhinged NYT Journalist’s Foulmouthed Voicemail for Great Lakes Gun Rights.

Remember this when they brag about their own professionalism. (Classical reference in headline.)

UPDATE: From the comments: “Imagine her call to AAA after Waukesha.”

ANOTHER UPDATE: New York Times reviews Wirecutter editor Erin Marquis over voicemail for gun rights group after Michigan shooting.

Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha, in an email to CNBC, said, “We expect our employees to behave in a way that is consistent with our values and commitment to the highest ethical standards.” “We are currently reviewing this matter, which involves an employee of Wirecutter, our product recommendation site, who does not work in The New York Times newsroom,” the spokeswoman said. Marquis declined to comment.

She’s not even an actual NYT reporter, so she was lying as well as crazy.