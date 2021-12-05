December 5, 2021

QUESTION ASKED: How’s ‘shutting down the virus’ going, Joe?

We are less than a month away from entering 2022 — so why does it feel like March 2020 all over again?

Cable news networks are obsessively covering the new Omicron variant of Covid-19. They are hellbent on scaring the daylights out of any unsuspecting viewer who accidentally flips onto their programs. To be fair, the media is taking cues from the president. According to the Washington Post, the Biden administration is reportedly weighing up a seven-day self-quarantine for all travelers arriving on our shores, regardless of vaccination status, including US citizens and permanent residents. Travel bans, which fell out of fashion in the Trump years because they were “xenophobic”, are suddenly back in vogue.

It all begs the question: didn’t Joe Biden promise to shut down the virus?

Back in October 2020, then-candidate Biden — or whoever was running his Twitter account at the time — proudly tweeted, “I’m not going to shut down the country. I’m not going to shut down the economy. I’m going to shut down the virus.” That’s right. Joe was going to shut down the virus all while eating ice cream, wearing aviators and saying things like “God love ya.”

Unfortunately that tweet has aged about as well as the president. The only thing Biden has shut down since taking over in January is the Keystone XL Pipeline.

We are now eleven months into the Biden presidency and more people have died from Covid on Joe’s watch than under his predecessor. You might think that counting and comparing deaths in order to score political points is ghoulish and unproductive. I’d agree. But since Biden gladly used this tactic during a 2020 debate with Trump, it’s only fair he be held to his own standard.