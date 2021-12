THEY LITERALLY KNOW NOTHING: ‘Former Obama guy loses’ his SH*T in thread about DeSantis ‘PREPARING FOR A BREAK FROM THE FED GOVT.’ for reactivating FL State Guard and ROFL.

State Guards — which are distinct from the National Guard — have been around for ages, and lots of states, including my own, and California, have them. But when it comes to DeSantis, any outrage will do, because Democrat activists are ignorant, emotional children.