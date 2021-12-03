December 3, 2021

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: BREAKING: US only adds 210,000 jobs in November. “Economists expected a job-creation boost of 573,000. The BLS reported that the US economy added well below half of that. Only 210,000 jobs got created in November, another in a series of disappointing results in an economy where millions of jobs have yet to be recreated more than a year after most of the pandemic shutdowns ended. . . . That’s the lowest month total in nearly a year, and there’s no particular outside event driving the disappointment.”

Plus: “This will come as a rude shock to the White House, which used better numbers from September and October to promote Joe Biden’s economic policies. Earlier this week, Biden himself claimed to have created 5.6 million jobs this year in a record expansion of the workforce, but that’s simply not true. The jobs being created now are replacements for those destroyed by government-imposed shutdowns last year, mainly in the first and second quarters of 2020. We are now in the fourth quarter of 2021 and we’re still around six million jobs short of where would otherwise be by now, and it looks as though the economy is stalling well short of a jobs recovery.”

