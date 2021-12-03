December 3, 2021
AGAIN: Waukesha massacre suspect scored high in pretrial risk assessment, but was released anyway. “Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm called Brooks’ bail ‘inappropriately low,’ despite it being his office who set the bail.”
