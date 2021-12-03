December 3, 2021

DIGITAL MEDDLING: Google’s YouTube Meddles In French Election, Slaps Age Restriction On Presidential Candidate Zemmour’s Campaign Video.

According to YouTube’s policy, age restriction occurs when the Google-owned platform determines that content contains “Child safety” concerns, “Harmful or dangerous activities, including regulated substances and drugs,” “Nudity and sexually suggestive content,” “Violent or graphic content,” and/or “Vulgar language.”

Zemmour’s announcement does not appear to explicitly violate any of these themes. YouTube, however, did not immediately respond to the Federalist’s questions about what specifically in the video reportedly violated the community guidelines.

Searches of Zemmour’s video were also reportedly subdued on YouTube.