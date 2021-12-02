December 2, 2021

WELCOME BACK, CARTER: ‘Living the life!’ DCCC hopes you’ll appreciate the graph they worked so hard on and join them in celebrating Joe Biden lowering gas prices:

Meanwhile: Cringey Kamala Harris Writes the Perfect GOP Campaign Ad During North Carolina Stop.

HARRIS: “It’s not right that families have to choose to either buy groceries or pay for healthcare; to either fill up their tank or pay their rent. * * * * * * * * That’s Kamala Harris pretending to drive an all-electric bus, then honking the horn. “The wheels on the bus go ‘round and ‘round,” Harris said, letting out a big laugh as Pete Buttigieg looks on.

Expect either the first, or both clips of Harris to be in wide circulation in GOP ads next year, likely with the above graphic from the DCCC. This is Dukakis in the tank levels of own-goals.