UPDATE: Elon Musk warns Starship engines could bankrupt SpaceX. “Responding [to] the leaked email on Twitter, Musk confirmed that – in certain circumstances – bankruptcy is indeed a possibility. ‘If a severe global recession were to dry up capital availability/liquidity while SpaceX was losing billions on Starlink & Starship, then bankruptcy, while still unlikely, is not impossible’ Musk tweeted.”

Starship’s first orbital test flight is still expected in January.