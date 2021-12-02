December 2, 2021

HOW THE RULING CLASS VIEWS PEOPLE: U.S. hedge-fund billionaire on China disappearing people: They’re behaving like a “strict parent.” “I missed this yesterday. If you did too, make amends. Not just because the contrast this clip draws with the moral righteousness displayed by the Women’s Tennis Association is so sharp but because Ray Dalio is a major figure in American finance. He’s a billionaire many times over and a top dog at the world’s biggest hedge fund. He’s also a gross moral relativist when it comes to China’s domestic atrocities. The most you can say for this response is that he’s not the worst ChiCom apologist among America’s billionaire class.”

To be fair, China will punish him for being disloyal to China. America will not punish him for being disloyal to America.