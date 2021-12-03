December 3, 2021

THIS IS AN EMBARRASSING ADMISSION: What does the 20-year delivery on the AUKUS deal say about US power? “Then what did Australia get? Australia got subs, but you know what the fine print is, the first nuclear submarine that Australia builds is going to appear? Do you know what the date that they’ve got is? 20 years. 20 years! The thing is, this is not a serious thing.”

That was left out of the press coverage.

Plus: “The US used to ‘get things done’ but seems to have lost that.” Our institutions are run by people who think implementing pronoun training counts as getting things done.