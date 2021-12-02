December 2, 2021

IT’S A MYSTERY: Baldwin ‘Rust’ Movie Set Shooting Investigators Try to Track Source of Live Ammunition. “Investigators initially found 500 rounds of ammunition at the movie set on the outskirts of Santa Fe — a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and what appeared to be live rounds. Industry experts have said live rounds should never be on set. Investigators have described ‘some complacency’ in how weapons were handled on the ‘Rust’ set.” Ya think?

Meanwhile, a friend writes:

Ouch. And Tamara Keel has pungent thoughts:

Look, Alec, I get that you’re absolutely gutted by this.

I could be convinced that you legitimately believe that you did not pull the trigger. Our brains… our egos… will tell us some amazing lies in order to protect our id. Even though I think you’re a huge asshole, on some basic human to human level, I feel bad for you, because this is obviously a horrible experience.

But guns, and most specifically Colt Single Action Armies and their clones, do not work that way.

If it were some striker-fired semiauto, we could concoct some bizarre and cosmically unlikely hypothetical whereby the sear broke at the same time as the aliens from planet Zoltar beamed the firing pin safety out of the gun, but not on that smokewagon you were holding. You had to at least manually cock the hammer on that replica hogleg while pointing it at someone.