December 2, 2021

HE’S NOT ALL THERE: Hunter Biden’s Therapist Said Joe Biden ‘Triumph[ed] Over Dementia.’

In January 2019, Ablow offered to provide a tongue-in-cheek endorsement for a Joe Biden presidential campaign: “‘Any man who can triumph over dementia is a giant. Think what he could do for our nation’s needed recovery.’ Dr Keith Ablow.”

“Perhaps he can help us remember all we intended to be as a people since he can now remember his address,” the mock endorsement continued.

Ablow was close to Hunter and also served as his onetime landlord, the book says. In February 2019, Ablow and Hunter discussed hosting a podcast together, with Hunter texting: “Dad is our first guest.”

Ablow responded: “Does he recall details tho, with the dementia and all.”

Hunter retorted: “Not much these days but since it’s all fake news anyway I don’t see the problem.”