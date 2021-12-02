December 2, 2021

SURE. IN WHAT WORLD COULD THAT BE WORTH IT? Lockdown wasn’t worth it.

Look, in what world would the type of CCP measures used be worth it? Even if it had the death rate of the black plague, once a disease is in the population, it’s in the population. It’s going to catch everyone. You can “flatten the curve” — maybe — but you can’t prevent people from catching it eventually. All you’re doing is delaying the inevitable. That’s how diseases work. This novel form of totalitarian quarantine, where you lock the entire population only ensures that however bad the hit of an epidemic (this one wasn’t that bad) you’re going to face the rebuild while poor and traumatized and with no civil liberties.

These schemes dreamed up by the “elites” are proof that they are not smart or even average intelligence. So ask yourself: why trust them with anything at all. That these are the types attracted by a centralized, distant government is a good reason for minarchy.