«
»

December 2, 2021

IT’S DIFFERENT WHEN THE GOVERNMENT DOES IT: Dramatic – or dangerous? Flyover at Titans game draws scrutiny. “If they had been civilians, ‘most likely those pilots would have had their licenses suspended or revoked,’ Williams said.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.