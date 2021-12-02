December 2, 2021
IT’S DIFFERENT WHEN THE GOVERNMENT DOES IT: Dramatic – or dangerous? Flyover at Titans game draws scrutiny. “If they had been civilians, ‘most likely those pilots would have had their licenses suspended or revoked,’ Williams said.”
