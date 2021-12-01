December 1, 2021

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Kyle Rittenhouse Can’t Sue The Kenosha District Attorney’s Office, But He Should Be Able To.

Prosecutorial immunity — along with judicial immunity and qualified immunity for other government officials — should exist, if at all, only via legislation. And that legislation should limit whatever immunity it exists much more strictly than the current judge-made immunities are limited.

Personally, I think immunizing government employees from accountability for their actions is a due process violation, and possibly a violation of the Titles of Nobility clauses, too.