PRIVACY: WhatsApp, iMessage give the most info to the FBI, new document shows. “WhatsApp, iMessage, and Line all provide “limited” message content in response to a legal request from the FBI. Signal, Telegram, Threema, Viber, WeChat, and Wickr don’t disclose any message content though.”

At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that that’s what the FBI wants people to think, to steer them towards less-private apps.

Too paranoid?