December 1, 2021

ROGER SIMON: Now More Than Ever Conservatives Must Get Off Twitter.

Now, however, Jack Dorsey has resigned and a new CEO installed, the company’s former CTO, Parag Agrawal.

After only one day of the new regime—what breitibart.com aptly calls “Gulag Parag”—Twitter has actually made a turn to the worse, taking it further toward the fascistic.

The platform has issued new rules banning the sharing of images or videos without, in most cases, the explicit consent of those being photographed.

In other words, good-bye the victims of Waukesha because there was no time to ask people questions, let alone get the consent of the mass murderer.

Good-bye, Antifa burning buildings. (Can you imagine getting their permission? You’d probably get bashed over the head with a skateboard, if you were lucky.).

Good-bye, virtually anything that reflects poorly on the left or their ideologies. BLM riots and similar are unlikely to appear again.

What was most interesting about Twitter was its immediacy. No more. We are now in the era of “selective immediacy.”

Twitter will only show what the new regime wants it to. How neo-Stalinist. No wonder Dorsey wanted to beat it and turn over the reins before the inevitable pushback.

Speaking of which, who is Parag Agrawal? He has been accused of racism for, you guessed it, an ancient Tweet.

I’ll give him a pass on that, largely because Twitter itself, through its telegraphic form that rewards the clever put-down over the substantive, consistently brings out the worst in people. Social media, as I implied above, is misnomered. It should be called anti-social media.

I won’t, however, give Agrawal a pass on his new regulations. He comes from the tech world and it seems increasing numbers of techs are skeptical of free speech, perhaps because they study technology, not history. Technology has the illusion of being definitive when it’s not. (Remember “garbage in, garbage out.”)

This is a moment of change toward the further totalitarian at Twitter and, as is written in the I-Ching, “Change… Opportunity.”

The opportunity here is for conservatives to finally get off. Agrawal and company have provided an excuse for those who need it. To remain on a platform that has ramped up its already significant censorship capabilities to such a degree would be a new level of hypocrisy.

And toward what end? Is anybody really listening, anybody who might be convinced of something? Will the gang at CNN finally admit their constant prevarications? Hardly.