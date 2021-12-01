December 1, 2021

SO I’M NOT LIKE AN EXPERT ON PEDOPHILES OR ANYTHING, BUT IF I WERE SETTING OUT BAIT FOR THEM IT WOULDN’T HAVE MASSIVE BREASTS AND TATTOOS. An OnlyFans Creator Was Accused of ‘Pedobaiting.’ The Real Story Is More Complex.

It’s not really all that complex. Her critics just don’t like it that she looks better than them: “To them, the real ethical violation is her being an older woman, using widely available technology to masquerade as a younger woman.”

Women trying to look younger is something as old as time — as is female intrasexual competition and the leveling behavior it produces, leveling behavior that is often disguised as some flavor of social morality.