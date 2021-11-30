«
»

November 30, 2021

ENDORSED — NUKE THE ENTIRE SITE FROM ORBIT; IT’S THE ONLY WAY TO BE SURE: With Kamala Harris looking unelectable, the Democrats are considering the nuclear option.

Democrats desperately scrambling to find a potential successor to Joe Biden in 2024 are whispering about a potential nuclear option that could see Kamala Harris, the current Vice President, nominated to the Supreme Court.

While the scenario is highly improbable, and perhaps a reflection of a Washington rumour mill in overdrive, the fact it has come up at all shows the depths of the predicament the Biden administration currently finds itself in, amid rising inflation, a stalled domestic agenda, and foreign policy disasters.

Polls are now regularly showing Mr Biden’s approval rating below 40 per cent, and panic set in at the White House after a recent poll put Kamala Harris at an unelectable 28 per cent.

How crazy could things get? So crazy that this headline made the rounds on Sunday: Get Ready for President Hillary Clinton.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:22 pm
