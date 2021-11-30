November 30, 2021

THE BEARS ARE WHO WE THOUGHT THEY WERE! Chris Cuomo Is Exactly What He Claimed He Wasn’t:

“I never attacked nor encouraged anyone to attack any woman who came forward. I never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation.” I guess Chris Cuomo thinks texting doesn’t count.

Wait… did I just say “Chris Cuomo thinks”? That’s obviously ridiculous. But just because he’s stupid, that doesn’t mean he can’t be mendacious. He did exactly what he claimed he didn’t do.

What will happen to Chris Cuomo for this clear breach of journalistic ethics? Presumably, the same thing that happened when he broke COVID quarantine and lied about it:

Nothing.

If CNN didn’t fire Jeffrey Toobin for whacking his pud on a work Zoom call, why would they fire a guy who actually makes money for them? Because they have journalistic standards? Because they take their ethical responsibilities seriously? Don’t make me laugh.

Cuomo lied because Cuomos lie. CNN knows and doesn’t care.

Of course, all of this should be moot, because Andrew Cuomo should be in jail already for his negligently disastrous handling of nursing homes during the pandemic. Not that these women accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment don’t deserve justice, but so do the people whose elderly loved ones died because of Cuomo’s incompetence and dishonesty.

With the eager assistance of his brother Fredo.