November 30, 2021
TITANIA MCGRATH: Orwell: my self-help guru.
“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered.”
I read these powerful words just the other day in a motivational self help book by George Orwell. It contains some incredible recommendations about how we ought to run the world.
One of Orwell’s best ideas is a thing called the “Memory Hole” into which we may consign all the horrific elements of our society and wipe them from history. These could include: the Daily Mail, all the Harry Potter novels, non vegan meals, the Conservative party, Sunderland and Toby Young.
