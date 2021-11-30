«
»

November 30, 2021

WELCOME WAGON: I’ve been blogging, and blogging, and blogging about how someone should do this, and eventually decided I was going to have to take a more active hand. So I’ve been talking with the folks at FEE, the Foundation for Economic Education, whose excellent stuff I link regularly. Then result is the Fresh Start States initiative, which seeks to educate transplants from blue to red states not to vote for the policies that ruined their old homes. I’ve donated to this initiative myself and hope some of you will.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:45 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.