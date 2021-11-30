November 30, 2021

SKYNET SMILES, SAYS “HOW YOU DOIN’?”: World’s first living robots can now reproduce, scientists say. “The tiny blobs were first unveiled in 2020 after experiments showed that they could move, work together in groups and self-heal. Now the scientists that developed them at the University of Vermont, Tufts University and Harvard University’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering said they have discovered an entirely new form of biological reproduction different from any animal or plant known to science.”

What could go wrong?