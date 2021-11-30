«
November 30, 2021

JOE BIDEN’S RETURN TO GOOD GOVERNANCE: Amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants in Democrats’ reconciliation bill could fail in Senate. “The Congressional Budget Office projects that more than 6.5 million illegal immigrants would receive legal status or a path to citizenship as a result of the legislation in its current form.”

Plus: “Democrats are also seeking to drop the requirement that a child’s Social Security number is needed for parents to collect the child tax credit of up to $3,600 per child.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 2:47 pm
