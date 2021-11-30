November 30, 2021

TO BE FAIR, WE’RE IN THE BEGINNING OF A PARADIGM SHIFT: American cities are reverting to primitive, self-destructive behavior.

Mass production created the modern city. Distributed work/production is emptying them of the productive. Part of this though is that the politicians have not a clue. They’re doing things like encouraging the homeless which empties the cities, in the serene confidence they’ll be able to sell prime real estate to their best friends….

But everything is changing, and they’re heading for the mother of all falls.