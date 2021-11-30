November 30, 2021

LET THEM EAT LITHIUM: Buttigieg says if you hate soaring fuel costs and shortages, just wait until you buy an EV! “Let them eat electrons, says Pete Buttigieg, representing the supposed party of the working class. In an MSNBC interview yesterday, the occasional Secretary of Transportation told Americans that relief from high fuel prices were on the way — not by lowering fuel prices through more robust American production, however. Instead, Buttigieg asked everyone to get giddy in anticipation of buying hugely expensive electric vehicles and, um … not ask any questions about how much it will cost to charge them.”