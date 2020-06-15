«
»

November 29, 2021

“CAN HE RESIGN IN LESS THAN 140 CHARACTERS?” Jack Dorsey to step down as Twitter CEO:

Does this mean a new direction for Twitter, especially in its increasingly onerous interventions into debates? Eh, don’t bet on it. Dorsey has institutionalized that approach so much — helped by political pressure to act as a quasi-censor for unpopular opinions — that it’s tough to see any significant change from an organic succession of leadership. To effect the kind of change that would return Twitter or any other social-media platform to a true “free market of ideas” forum, it would either take an outright acquisition or the emergence of a true “free market” competitor of significance. I’d love to be proven wrong, but don’t count on this being anything more than a reshuffling of the politburo at Twitter.

The bannings will continue until morale improves:

The Morning Briefing: Area Fascist Jack Dorsey Purges James O’Keefe From Twitter.

—Stephen Kruiser, PJ Media, April 16th, 2021.

Twitter CEO’s Shocking Excuse for Censoring NY Post on Biden While Allowing NYT’s Trump Tax Returns.

—Tyler O’Neil, PJ Media, November 17th, 2020.

Twitter Admits ‘Error,’ Reinstates Zerohedge After Banning It in Late January for Calling Out China.

NewsBusters, June 15th, 2020.

UPDATE: Justin Hart notes that “The new CEO of Twitter might have to roll back some old tweets there.”

 

 

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.