November 29, 2021

“CAN HE RESIGN IN LESS THAN 140 CHARACTERS?” Jack Dorsey to step down as Twitter CEO:

Does this mean a new direction for Twitter, especially in its increasingly onerous interventions into debates? Eh, don’t bet on it. Dorsey has institutionalized that approach so much — helped by political pressure to act as a quasi-censor for unpopular opinions — that it’s tough to see any significant change from an organic succession of leadership. To effect the kind of change that would return Twitter or any other social-media platform to a true “free market of ideas” forum, it would either take an outright acquisition or the emergence of a true “free market” competitor of significance. I’d love to be proven wrong, but don’t count on this being anything more than a reshuffling of the politburo at Twitter.

The bannings will continue until morale improves:

UPDATE: Justin Hart notes that “The new CEO of Twitter might have to roll back some old tweets there.”