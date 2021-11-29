November 29, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM KILLADELPHIA: Temple University Student Fatally Shot in Broad Daylight as Philadelphia Breaks Homicide Record. “Philadelphia has recorded at least 506 homicides this year, making 2021 the deadliest year on record in the city. ‘We are deeply saddened by the death of Samuel Collington, and strongly condemn this and any acts of violence in our city,’ a spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office said. ‘We grieve every life lost to violence, and we’re heartbroken for Samuel’s friends and family as they cope with this unimaginable loss. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, the Temple University community, and his colleagues in the City Commissioners’ Office.’”

