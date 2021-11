I’LL TAKE TWO: For Sale: A Douglas A-4 Skyhawk Fighter Jet. “This 1960 Douglas A-4 Skyhawk is currently being offered for sale for $995,000 USD, making it one of the most affordable fully-functional fighter jets for sale anywhere in the world. The word ‘affordable’ is relative of course, but in the world of privately owned warbird jets, anything under a million dollars is a steal.”