NOT GOOD: Americans Are Having a Lot Less Sex. “Americans had a lot less sex in 2018 compared to 2009, according to a new study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior. The finding mirrors a downward trend also seen in many other parts of the developed world, including the UK, Australia, Germany, and Japan.”

Patton said that a soldier who won’t f*ck won’t fight. I think the general libidinal observation applies to societies.