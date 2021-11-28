November 28, 2021

RESISTANCE: Protests against Covid rules and lockdowns erupt across Europe.

Martinique COVID-19 lockdown protests intensify.

Thousands protest coronavirus restrictions in Czech capital.

Thousands gather in Melbourne, Sydney, Gold Coast and across Australia in orchestrated protests against COVID-19 vaccines, restrictions.

‘1/4 of My Life in Lockdown’: Children Among Vaccine Mandate Protesters Marching in Melbourne.

Covid Curbs Spark Protests Worldwide.

You know where this isn’t an issue? Florida. You know who also doesn’t have a Covid problem? Florida.

Related: Florida Reports Lowest Daily COVID-19 Cases per Capita in US.