November 28, 2021

WHAT MAKES THE OMICRON VARIANT SO DANGEROUS? IT HAS MILD SYMPTOMS! South African medical association says Omicron variant causes ‘mild disease.’ “It presents mild disease with symptoms being sore muscles and tiredness for a day or two not feeling well. So far, we have detected that those infected do not suffer loss of taste or smell. They might have a slight cough. There are no prominent symptoms. Of those infected some are currently being treated at home.”

Plus: “The official noted that hospitals have not been overburdened by Omicron patients and that the new strain is not been detected in vaccinated persons.”

PANIC!!!!