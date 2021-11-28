November 28, 2021

THOSE MORONS AT IMPERIAL COLLEGE: New variant hysteria comes from same institution that popularized lockdowns & previous COVID scares. Given their track record, I don’t know why anyone listens to them. “Imperial College UK is the home of the infamous “doomsday models” for COVID-19, which promised that millions of people would imminently be wiped off the earth if the Western world did not lock down in March of 2020 for COVID-19. The idea that the world needed to ‘flatten the curve’ through pseudoscientific lockdowns was spawned by a faulty academic model from Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College. When pressed to open source his models, Ferguson outright refused. He later resigned in disgrace from the U.K. government scientific advisory board. Yet ‘Professor Lockdown’ somehow remains a very influential figure.”

All the variant hype has been largely BS.