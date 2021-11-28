November 28, 2021
SURE. MAKE PEOPLE DIE OF CANCER TO AVOID A BAD FLU: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Halts Elective Surgery In Response to Omicron Covid Variant.
For the record, in this sense “elective” means you won’t die in a day without it.
