November 28, 2021

SURE. MAKE PEOPLE DIE OF CANCER TO AVOID A BAD FLU:  New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Halts Elective Surgery In Response to Omicron Covid Variant.

For the record, in this sense “elective” means you won’t die in a day without it.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:06 am
