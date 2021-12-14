December 14, 2021

OPEN THREAD: You can go with this, and you can go with that. And you can go with us.

A surprising number of people have thought this was Fatboy Slim in the video even though it’s obviously Christopher Walken. Background here. “Not bad for an 84-year-old man.” I talked some years ago with the Mixmag editor who photoshopped Fatboy Slim onto a bodybuilder for the cover, and he said people kept coming up to Norman saying “I had no idea you were so buff” for years after.

Then there’s this gem. And this one.

Plus, “More of an homage than a parody.”

Speaking of which, is “if you walk without rhythm, you won’t attract the worm” a Dune reference?