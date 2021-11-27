November 27, 2021
XI’S GOTTA HAVE IT! WHO skipped two Greek alphabet letters in naming coronavirus variant.
CLAIM: The World Health Organization skipped two letters of the Greek alphabet, nu and xi, when naming omicron, a newly identified variant of the coronavirus.
AP’S ASSESSMENT: True. The agency said it did so to stop people confusing nu with “new” and to avoid “causing offense” because Xi is a common last name.
Uh-huh. Flashback: Nobody believes China –Except the World Health Organization and the US media.