«
»

November 27, 2021

XI’S GOTTA HAVE IT! WHO skipped two Greek alphabet letters in naming coronavirus variant.

CLAIM: The World Health Organization skipped two letters of the Greek alphabet, nu and xi, when naming omicron, a newly identified variant of the coronavirus.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: True. The agency said it did so to stop people confusing nu with “new” and to avoid “causing offense” because Xi is a common last name.

Uh-huh. Flashback: Nobody believes China –Except the World Health Organization and the US media.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:14 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.