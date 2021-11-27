November 27, 2021

HONESTLY? I THINK A LOT OF FAMILIES HAVE DECIDED TO HAVE ONE PARENT STAY HOME WITH KIDS: Jobs Without Workers.

Yes, that parent is usually (though not always) mom.

Look, for decades women have been working at jobs that barely cover child care and job related expenses. They thought they had to. Then they were locked in and learned that by cooking at home and looking after their kids themselves they could survive on one salary.

No, not every woman. But if 25% of married-with-children women decided that it would correlate exactly with what’s going on. And also explain why the left is thoroughly uninterested in exploring or telling the truth about the phenomenon.