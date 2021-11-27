November 27, 2021

WE WILL NOT BE STAMPEDED: New Covid-19 Variant From South Africa.

Also, this isn’t an epidemic. It’s now endemic in the world population. Lockdowns and masks are completely dumb. And vaccines should be treated as flu vaccines. Get them, should you want to, but otherwise shut up about it.

Yes, sure, people will die. What? People were immortal before? Yes, I might die of it?. Well, we all die of something. Shut up and start living. Only Chinese Emperors were as obsessed with immortality as the Covidiots and even they failed to attain it.