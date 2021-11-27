November 27, 2021

‘KAMIKAZE DEMOCRATS’ HAVE ARRIVED:

This handy little description was coined by The Wall Street Journal editorial board Tuesday to describe Democratic lawmakers who must now face the daunting reality of the multitrillion dollar tax, climate and entitlement spending bill, which passed in the U.S. House five days ago.

“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi marched her majority off a cliff in 2010 with votes on ObamaCare, and now she has done it again,” said the detailed editorial.

“The 81-year-old Mrs. Pelosi is almost certainly retiring after this Congress, and this vote is a legacy project for her. But her younger members will have much to explain in 2022 as they defend this gargantuan, destructive and unnecessary bill,” the editorial advised, citing expensive particulars of the legislation which will raise taxes, raise energy prices and empower illegal immigrants, among other things.

“Democrats say their specific programs are popular — who doesn’t love free child care? But voters understand that nothing is free from the government, and polls are starting to show that voters think they will end up paying for it. They are right. There are only so many rich people to soak, and Democrats are cutting taxes for most of them,” the Journal continued.

“Americans have also begun to link the flood of government spending to inflation, which is acting like another tax. With this bill, passed in the wake of their nationwide election drubbing this month, Democrats are underscoring that they are the inflation party,” the editorial said.

“Mrs. Pelosi promised Democrats she wouldn’t make them vote on a bill before the Senate agreed to it, but as in 2010 she’s done that again. They’ll now have to defend provisions that couldn’t pass a Democratic Senate. No wonder Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke on the House floor for eight hours. He knows the Democrats were voting to make him Speaker,” the Journal concluded.