FREE FALL: Joe Biden’s Approval Now Underwater in 48 States. “To spend the holiday in a state where his approval is above water, Biden would need to head north. Vermont is one of only two states where Biden’s approval remains above 50%– at 55%, according to Civiqs survey for Biden’s job approval. The other is a much longer trip to the islands of Hawaii, where he is barely hanging on with 51% approval. Poll Project USA summarized the state-level findings in a chart.”