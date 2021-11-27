November 27, 2021
UPDATE NEWSPEAK DICTIONARIES ACCORDINGLY: American Medical Association Wokes Up, Cancels Terms Such as ‘Morbidly Obese’ and ‘Inmates.’
For those of you who are morbidly obese, I have huge news: You’re not.
So says the American Medical Association.
Over the past few years, institutions have given syllables a shellacking.
Societal betters have overhauled language for the sake of us all.
I question the timing: We Need to Stop Overlooking One Politically Incorrect COVID-19 Death Factor:
The United States has the 13th highest COVID-19 death rate relative to population. Many different factors shaped death rates in the pandemic. But there’s one uncomfortable reason that the U.S. likely experienced more COVID-19 deaths that has largely been ignored because it’s politically incorrect.
Out-of-control obesity rates and the “body positivity” movement predating the pandemic have left the U.S. population disproportionately vulnerable to COVID-19 compared to other countries. The U.S. ranks No. 12 in obesity worldwide, one of the highest rates among developed countries. One study found that 90% of worldwide COVID-19 deaths occurred in countries with high obesity rates.
Bill Maher concurs: