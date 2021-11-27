November 27, 2021

UPDATE NEWSPEAK DICTIONARIES ACCORDINGLY: American Medical Association Wokes Up, Cancels Terms Such as ‘Morbidly Obese’ and ‘Inmates.’

For those of you who are morbidly obese, I have huge news: You’re not.

So says the American Medical Association.

Over the past few years, institutions have given syllables a shellacking.

Societal betters have overhauled language for the sake of us all.