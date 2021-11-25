November 25, 2021
GET WOKE…: Liquor Company Asks Consumers Not to Buy Its ‘Rittenhouse Rye’ Brand To Celebrate Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict.
Many social media users didn’t appreciate the sentiments of the Kentucky-based company, which describes itself as the “largest independent, family-owned and operated producer and marketer of spirits” in the U.S.
Radio show host Jesse Kelly said of the post, “Rule #1: You don’t have to respond to everyone. In fact, don’t have to respond to ANYTHING. Shut your freaking mouth and let it blow over. Here’s a great example why that’s Rule #1.”
Justified actor Nick Searcy, who stars in the upcoming Daily Wire release, “Terror on the Prairie,” also blasted the company, replying, “I’m going to buy it and celebrate the #RittenhouseVerdict anyway, @heavenhill, and if you don’t like it, you can kiss my ass.”
Finally an account by the name of “Some Welder (With a Bulldozer)” reflected the views of the vast majority of the hundreds of replies by commenting, “They went out of their way to make sure you’re aware that, if you’re not a commie pos, their whiskey is not for you. These people don’t value your patronage, act accordingly.”
