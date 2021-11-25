November 25, 2021
Old Dominion University professor stepping down after controversial comments on pedophilia.
No rush, though:
An Old Dominion University (ODU) professor is stepping down at the end of their contract in May 2022, following their controversial comments on pedophilia.
The controversy stems from an interview where Dr. Allyn Walker, an assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice, argued for the use of the term “minor-attracted people” — or MAPs — to describe people attracted to children.
After the controversy erupted, earlier in November, the university announced Walker had been placed on administrative leave.
